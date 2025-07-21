Shohei Ohtani will resume his progression as a regular member of the starting rotation when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the visiting Minnesota Twins for the opener of a three-game series Monday. Dodgers need strong outing from Shohei Ohtani vs. Twins

His two-way powers are needed more than ever after the Dodgers were just swept by the Milwaukee Brewers for the second time in less than two weeks, with 10 losses in their past 12 games. One of the two victories came in an Ohtani start at San Francisco just before the All-Star break.

On Sunday, Ohtani hit a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Brewers. It was Los Angeles' sixth consecutive loss at home, their longest run since a nine- game home losing streak in 2017.

"He's doing everything we need from him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani after Sunday's loss.

Ohtani reached three innings pitched for the first time in his outing at San Francisco, the fifth since Tommy John revision surgery in 2023. He is lined up for three more innings Monday as the Dodgers slow play his return as a full-fledged starter.

"The goal is to go three innings and then we've got Dustin May to take down as much of the game as we need behind him," Roberts said.

Ohtani has three career starts against the Twins, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA. He has 27 strikeouts against Minnesota in 17 1/3 innings. As a hitter against the Twins, Ohtani is batting .301 in 24 games with six home runs, six doubles and 14 RBIs.

The Dodgers made a lineup change Sunday as a struggling Mookie Betts was moved up a place to leadoff, while Ohtani was dropped to No. 2 in the order. Betts, who singled ahead of Ohtani's homer, was batting .195 in his previous 21 games and .107 over his previous seven.

"I'm a team guy. I want the boys to play well," Betts said. "I want us to win. If I'm not performing, there's no reason I should be on the field to play."

The Twins will counter with right-hander David Festa , who has never faced the Dodgers. Festa last pitched on July 9, earning the win at home against the Chicago Cubs when he allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Festa has won two of his last three starts after posting a 6.39 ERA through his first eight appearances . Now comes a duel against Ohtani where he will pitch opposite of the two-way star, while also trying to keep him contained at the plate.

"Obviously, I think it's cool to face some of the better guys in the game, but at the end of the day, all these guys are good," Festa told reporters before Sunday's game at Colorado. "Whoever I'm going up against, you kind of have to handle it the same way, but it will be cool to go up against and, obviously, a really great team like the Dodgers."

The Twins arrive in Los Angeles after a 7-1 victory at Colorado on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Minnesota pitching allowed a combined 16 runs while losing the first two games of the series.

Royce Lewis hit a pair of home runs Sunday for the first multi-homer game of his career. Matt Walner and Harrison Bader also hit home runs for Minnesota. Lewis is a Southern California native who grew up midway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.