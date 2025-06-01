Down two goals, NYCFC earn draw vs. Nashville SC

Hannes Wolf scored a brace in the second half as visiting New York City Football Club rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 draw with host Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Matthew Freese finished with three saves for New York City , which moved into sole possession of seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Sam Surridge scored a first-half brace for Nashville, his third multi-goal game of the season. Surridge moved into second place in the MLS with 11 goals, two behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo.

Joe Willis made two saves for Nashville , which extended its MLS unbeaten streak to eight games , and to 10 games across all competitions.

Nashville, which had a 8-0 advantage in shot attempts over the first 20 minutes of action, took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on Surridge's right-footed shot into the right corner off a nifty drop pass by Hany Mukhtar.

Surridge made it 2-0 in the 41st minute with his fifth goal in three games, converting a back-heel pass from Alex Muyl with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box into the far left corner of the net.

NYCFC cut the lead to 2-1 in the 54th minute on Wolf's right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the far right corner, with Keaton Parks assisting.

Surridge almost got a hat trick in the 62nd minute but his right-footed shot from the middle of the box hit the left post, and Mukhtar's rebound try was denied at the goal line by Freese.

Wolf tied it in the 87th minute with a rebound of a Parks header on a corner, tapping in a left-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box for his sixth goal of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.