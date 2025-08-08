Rookie Drake Baldwin hit two homers and drove in five runs as the Atlanta Braves erased a four-run deficit to beat the visiting Miami Marlins 8-6 on Thursday in the opener of a five-game series. Drake Baldwin blasts two homers as Braves overtake Marlins

Atlanta ended a three-game losing streak and evened the season series against the Marlins at 3-3. The Braves had lost five in a row at home.

After trailing 6-2 through four innings., Atlanta cut the deficit to one in the sixth on Baldwin's three-run homer.

Baldwin tied the game with an RBI single in the seventh, then scored to go- ahead run on Marcell Ozuna's infield hit and a throwing error by shortstop Otto Lopez.

The Braves got an insurance run in the eighth when Jonathan Ornelas singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Baldwin went 3-for-5 with his 12th and 13th homers.

Braves reliever Pierce Johnson threw a scoreless seventh inning. Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his 15th save.

Marlins reliever Josh Simpson allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Neither starter received a decision. Miami's Eury Perez worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits three of them home runs with two walks and one strikeout. Atlanta's Carlos Carrasco pitched 5 2/3 innings and yielded six runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Braves got back-to-back solo homers from Baldwin and Ozuna, his 16th, in the first inning.

The Marlins erased the deficit with a five-run rally in the second, getting an RBI single from Jakob Marsee, a two-run triple from Eric Wagaman and a two-run homer from Graham Pauley, his third.

Agustin Ramirez added an RBI single in the fourth to increase Miami's lead to 6-2.

Baldwin hit his second homer in the sixth, a three-run shot that traveled 422 feet and pulled the Braves within 6-5.

