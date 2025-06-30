Dream score key, one-sided win against Liberty

Atlanta dominated the paint and didn't let a big lead slip away this time in a 90-81 win over visiting New York Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The Dream outscored New York 62-36 in the paint, shot 52.9 percent from the floor and never trailed after the first quarter. Five different Dream players hit double figures, with Brionna Jones scoring 21 and Allisha Gray scoring 20.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21.

After starting 9-0, the Liberty have lost five of their last seven games to fall to 11-5 and are dealing with the absence of starters Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich . Fiebich should return to action soon.

Atlanta is now 1/2 game behind New York in the Eastern Conference.

In the two teams' last meeting two weeks ago, Atlanta lost a 17-point second- half lead as the Liberty won 86-81.

The two teams traded baskets in the first five minutes on this one before the Dream went on a 10-2 run capped by a drive and a score by Jones to make it 16-9. The Dream scored the last seven points of the first quarter to carry a 29-19 lead to the break.

New York scored just two points in the first 6:15 of the second quarter and the Dream took command with Shatori Walker-Kimbrough gathering a steal and scoring, Jordin Canada driving to the basket for two more and Naz Hilmon converting on a lay-up with 5:34 left. Jones hit a fadeaway 30 seconds later, and Atlanta led by 20 points , delighting the home crowd.

Atlanta shot 53.8 percent in the first half and had 40 first-half points in the paint, either on offensive rebounds or slashes to the basket by Howard or Gray.

The Liberty got a bit of momentum just before halftime when Dream center Brittany Griner was called for a technical foul with seven seconds left, complaining to the refs after contact under the basket. New York made the free throw and Isabelle Harrison added a back-door lay-up with one second left to make it 47-34 at halftime.

Atlanta led by 10 entering the fourth quarter - its smallest lead since the start of the second quarter - but the Dream got off to a great start with Canada knocking down a three to start the quarter and then adding an old- school three-point play. Atlanta led 80-62 midway through the fourth.

New York has allowed 80 or more points in six of its last seven games.

