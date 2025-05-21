Eagles are happy for Nick Sirianni, even though nobody knows details of coach's new contract

PHILADELPHIA — A day after Super Bowl champion coach Nick Sirianni was rewarded by the Eagles with a contract extension, Philadelphia players spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since winning the title and said the deal was well-deserved — even though nobody has disclosed the length or dollar amount. HT Image

The Eagles refused to reveal the terms, and even the most inside of insiders didn’t have the contract details.

“I’m not going to get into the details of any of that stuff. Sorry, I don’t want to,” Sirianni said Tuesday.

Sirianni is 48-20 in four seasons with Philadelphia. He also led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, when they lost to Kansas City. The Eagles rebounded from a 2-2 start to finish the 2024 season on a 16-1 run, including the playoffs and the victorious Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.

Sirianni, who turns 44 next month, is the first head coach in NFL history to earn four playoff appearances, two conference titles and a Super Bowl in his first four years.

Asked about when he might retire from football, star receiver AJ Brown referenced Sirianni's deal and said, “I’m done when he’s done.”

So, how long is that?

“How long is his extension?” Brown asked.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who started in both Super Bowls for Sirianni, offered his congratulations. Offensive tackle Jordan Maliata recalled the time Sirianni used a flower analogy to illustrate to the team that the foundation is being built and that the roots are growing.

“Think about that time ... when he talked about the flower,” Maliata said. “Now I just want to give him his flowers. He’s done a phenomenal job. A phenomenal job building the culture of this locker room. Was it a multi-year contract? Does anyone know what it was worth?”

If anyone does, they’re not saying.

Hurts and Brown were two prominent Eagles who declined President Donald Trump’s invitation for the team to celebrate its championship with a White House visit. Saquon Barkley led the bulk of Eagles who made the trip to Washington on April 28.

“I wasn’t available,” Hurts said Tuesday. “I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Asked by a reporter on the red carpet of a Time magazine gala — where he was honored as one of the 100 most influential people of 2025 — whether he would visit the White House, Hurts responded with an awkward “um” and long silence before walking away.

Hurts did find time to attend the Met Gala on May 5.

Brown was also vague about his decision not to meet the president.

“I had a personal reason I was dealing with that day,” Brown said. “It wasn’t about politics, or who’s in the office or anything. I just had something personal.”

During his first term, Trump invited the Eagles in 2018 after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. After it became clear most players weren’t going to show up, he canceled the event and instead threw his own, brief “Celebration of America.”

