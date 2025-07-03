Sam Coffey and Claire Hutton scored first-half goals and Yazmeen Ryan added one late in the match as the United States women's national team posted a convincing 3-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday in an international friendly at Washington. Early goals propel USWNT to 3-0 win over Canada

Rose Lavelle set up both first-half goals off set pieces for the USWNT, which has won five straight matches by a cumulative 18-0.

Claudia Dickey made three saves while recording the shutout in her second appearance with the USWNT. She also didn't allow a goal in her first match last week against Ireland.

Canada had a three-game winning streak halted.

The USA struck in the 17th minute as Lavelle sent a free kick toward the box. U.S. right back Avery Patterson stopped the ball and started to take a left- footed swing at it. However, Coffey also was right there and beat her to the punch with a right-footed swipe and sent it into the net for her fourth international goal and second in the past three matches.

In the 36th minute, Lavelle dropped her corner kick in front of the net. Hutton was positioned perfectly and sent a glancing header into the left part of the net to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal for the 19-year-old Hutton, who was playing in her sixth international match.

Lynn Biyendolo nearly notched her 26th international goal in the 80th minute, but her powerful right-footed blast smacked the crossbar.

The USWNT got a third goal in the 89th minute when Tara McKeown fed Ryan, who delivered a hard left-footed shot from the top of the box for her second international goal.

The USWNT held a 22-7 edge in shots and placed eight on target to Canada's three.

Dickey made a strong save in the 20th minute to thwart Jordyn Huitema's close- range shot. She later made the stop on a hard right-footed shot by Canada's Nichelle Prince in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

Canada's Kailen Sheridan made five stops.

Field Level Media

