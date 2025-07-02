Edward Cabrera pitched seven scoreless innings and Kyle Stowers hit his 14th home run as the host Miami Marlins won their eighth straight game, defeating the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Tuesday night. Edward Cabrera, Marlins blank Twins to win 8th straight

It's the Marlins' longest win streak since they moved to Miami in 2012. The franchise record for the longest win streak is nine games, which has been accomplished five times most recently in 2008.

Cabrera pitched one of the best games of his career, allowing just two hits and one walk, striking out six. He threw 93 pitches, 58 of them for strikes, and induced a lot of weak contact.

He retired 12 straight batters from the third inning to the seventh before a Willi Castro infield single. It was the longest outing by a Marlins pitcher this year.

Anthony Bender pitched a perfect eighth of Miami and Ronny Henriquez pitched the ninth, earning his fourth save of the season.

Henriquez started his MLB career with the Twins in 2022, but he was waived by Minnesota in February and the Marlins claimed him.

Joe Ryan took a tough-luck loss. After allowing Stowers' homer in the second inning, Ryan retired 13 straight batters until Xavier Edwards' infield single in the sixth. Ryan finished with five hits, no walks and one run allowed in his seven innings.

Twins third baseman Royce Lewis returned from a hamstring injury and went 1-for-3 with a double in his first game since June 13.

Stowers homered to lead off the second inning. The dinger came after Stowers trotted to first base on what appeared to be a hit-by-pitch. The Twins challenged the call and won the video review as the ball hit the handle of Stowers' bat. Two pitches later, he made it 1-0.

Cabrera faced his biggest jam in the seventh as Castro singled and Matt Wallner drew a two-out walk. But Cabrera pumped his fist after striking out Brooks Lee on three pitches. The final pitch in that sequence was a swinging strike on a changeup low and outside the strike zone.

In the eighth, Miami's Jesus Sanchez launched a two-out, 411-foot triple that banged high off the wall in center.

Minnesota intentionally walked Otto Lopez, but Nick Fortes spoiled the strategy, lofting an opposite-field, RBI single that landed just inside the right-field line.

