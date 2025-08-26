Edward Cabrera struck out 10 batters over seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Edward Cabrera strikes out 10 as Marlins edge Braves

Cabrera, who is in his fifth major league season, improved to 7-7, tying his career high for wins. He issued just two walks, and his strikeout total fell two short of his career high.

Tyler Zuber , Josh Simpson , and Calvin Faucher closed out the victory, with Faucher registering his 12th save.

Rookie Troy Johnston and Maximo Acosta provided Miami's offense. Johnston smashed an RBI double in the fifth inning, and Acosta homered in the eighth.

Drake Baldwin had Atlanta's only big hit a homer with two outs in the ninth.

Braves starter Spencer Strider took a tough-luck loss, allowing three hits, two walks and one run in seven innings. He fanned three.

Miami threatened in the first inning as Xavier Edwards led off by pulling a line-drive triple down the right field line. However, Strider got three consecutive ground balls that produced outs, including a play by Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr., who threw out Edwards at the plate.

The Marlins opened the scoring in the fifth. Otto Lopez drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Johnston's one-out double that one-hopped the wall in right-center.

Atlanta threatened in the eighth as Jurickson Profar hit a two-out double against Zuber. Simpson, a lefty, came in to try to get lefty-hitting Matt Olson. However, Simpson hit Olson with his second pitch.

That brought up right-handed-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit a grounder to Acosta at third base for the final out of the inning. Acosta's throw to second was a bit high, but Edwards jumped up and made the play.

With one out in the bottom of the frame, Acosta hit an 0-1 curveball from Pierce Johnson 404 feet to center for his third homer.

Faucher then had the Braves down to their final strike before Baldwin hit his homer. The next batter, Ozzie Albies, grounded out to third, ending the game.

By taking the opener of a three-game series, Miami earned its second win in a row after losing four of five. Atlanta took its third defeat in four games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.