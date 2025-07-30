ANAHEIM, Calif. — The benches cleared in the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, and even though no punches were thrown, emotions ran high after the game. Emotions run high, as 4 Angels batters are hit by pitches in 8-5 win over Rangers

Rangers reliever Shawn Armstrong hit Zach Neto and Mike Trout with consecutive pitches to load the bases, prompting Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery to walk toward the plate, wave his arms and yell at Texas manager Bruce Bochy.

“I just heard the yelling, and that was enough,” Bochy said. “ was the last thing . I brought Armstrong in to keep them from scoring a run. But I guess we hit somebody, and it’s intentional, but when they hit Seager, it’s not. I just thought that was enough.”

Montgomery said his outburst was fueled in part by Neto being hit by Patrick Corbin in the first inning and Luis Rengifo being hit by Caleb Boushley in the seventh, but he did not accuse the Rangers of purposely throwing at the Angels.

“You hit our second baseman, our shortstop and then Mike — the only thing I said was, ‘How many times are you going to hit a guy?’ ” Montgomery said. “I wasn’t insinuating that they were intentionally doing it, by any means.

“When that happens, everybody’s angry in the moment. I was just frustrated that our guys were getting hit, and I wanted him to command the ball a little bit better.”

The Angels appreciated the fight their manager showed.

"I think the boys loved it — he’s sticking up for his guys,” Trout said. “I’ve been saying it since day one. We have a tight group here, we play for each other.”

The Angels trailed 4-3 in the sixth inning when they rallied for four two-out runs, Gustavo Campero hit an RBI double for a 4-all tie, Yoán Moncada lined a pinch-hit, two-run single to right for a 6-4 lead and Neto added an RBI double for a 7-4 lead.

The Angels were outhit 14-6 but still found a way to win for the fourth time in five games, improve to 53-55 and move to within four games of an AL wild-card spot ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Texas is one game out of the playoff picture.

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen, the subject of trade rumors while the Angels determine whether they will add players or shed players before the deadline, threw a scoreless ninth for his 20th save, extending his consecutive scoreless streak to 17 games.

“I still believe in this team, man,” Jansen said of the Angels, who are trying to snap a 10-year playoff drought. “It’s up to the front office to determine what direction they go, but if they can figure out how we can improve, we have an offense that can win ballgames. I like this group of guys. I want to be a part of turning this franchise around.”

