England begin bid for Women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing United States

Tournament hosts England and favourites England launched the Women's Rugby World Cup on Friday with a crushing 69-7 win over the United States in Sunderland.

The Red Roses, the world's top-ranked side, ran in 11 tries against a gutsy but outclassed Eagles team, with Ellie Kildunne, the reigning world player of the year, Jess Breach and replacement forward Lark Atkin-Davies all scoring two apiece.

Victory meant England, the world's top-ranked side, have lost only once in their past 59 matches a defeat by coach John Mitchell's native New Zealand in the Covid-delayed 2022 World Cup final.

Beaten in five of the past six World Cup finals by New Zealand, England are under huge pressure to win the showpiece tournament for the first time since 2014.

When England lost to the United States in the inaugural 1991 World Cup final, the match was played in front of crowd of just 3,000 at Cardiff Arms Park.

Such has been the growth of women's rugby union, there were 42,723 spectators a record for any Women's Rugby World Cup match in attendance at Premier League football club Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday.

England were all but assured of victory leading 28-7 at half-time following tries by Sadia Kabeya, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir and Kildunne.

Abby Dow, Kildunne, Amy Cokayne, Breach and Atkin-Davies added further tries after the break as the match turned into a rout.

England's tactic of kicking a penalty for an attacking, close range, line-out paid early dividends, with flanker Kabeya crossing for a ninth-minute try before fly-half Zoe Harrison landed the first of her six conversions.

The Eagles, with the bulk of their side playing their club rugby in England's elite Premiership Women's Rugby competition, enjoyed a sustained spell of possession as Ilona Maher made her presence felt.

Nevertheless, England centre Megan Jones' cross-kick into the 22 caused panic in the Eagles' defence, with Dow gathering, before prop forward Botterman, running an excellent line, scored a 19th-minute try.

The United States hit back in the 25th minute when lock Erica Jarrell-Searcy fended off a weak attempted tackle from England wing Breach and sprinted to huge cheers for a try converted by McKenzie Hawkins.

Soon after cutting England's lead in half, the US were a player down when centre Alev Kelter was yellow-carded for slapping the ball out of Natasha Hunt's hands.

England punished her absence with two tries to go 28-7 up. A close-range line-out proving fruitful again when, after several phases, prop forward Muir forced her way over in the 34th minute.

Barely a minute later, Kildunne and Dow sped down the right wing before an exchange of passes between the pair ended with full-back Kildunne scoring her 42nd try in 54 Tests to secure the bonus point.

Early in the second half, England's backs moved the ball wide, with centre Tatyana Heard's flat pass sending in right wing Dow for a 49th Test try.

Harrison missed her first conversion of the game, a difficult effort from the touchline, but England led 33-7.

They went further ahead when, following a Jones charge-down, Breach kicked ahead for Kildunne to hack on and stretch over the line for her second try and England's sixth.

Cokayne forced her way over before Kildunne, who could have had a hat-trick, instead sent unmarked wing Breach in for a try.

Atkin-Davies then surged in before the unselfish Kildunne sent Breach in for her second try. Atkin-Davies crossed again four minutes from time.

