Entering second season, Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. finding his voice as a leader, starting QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first full season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, he is learning what it takes to be a leader in the NFL.

Penix got some experience as a team leader on Tuesday when the Falcons held their first organized team activities.

The Falcons began phase three of the offseason by getting out on the field and doing individual drills and a few non-contact team periods.

“I'm excited,” Penix said after two hours of outdoor practice. “We get to be out there against the defense and work real football. I can't wait for this season.”

Penix, who was drafted eighth overall by Atlanta in 2024, started the Falcons' final three regular-season games and completed 58 of 100 passes for 737 yards with three touchdown passes and three interceptions in those starts.

Penix described his growth over his first full offseason knowing he is the starting quarterback.

“The one that I want to point is just connecting with the guys,” Penix said. “I feel like I've done a lot better with connecting with everybody around the team. Not just offensive guys but defensive guys as well. Whether that's just around the facility eating lunch or going out and playing golf with some of them. Don't ask about my golf game.”

Second-year Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Penix is “finding his voice” as a leader.

“When you take over that quarterback spot, there's a certain humility about playing the position,” Morris said. ”Then it a certain confidence about playing the position. Eventually it turns into a little bit of an arrogance about playing the position where it's non-negotiable. We're not there yet. I don't think we will be for a little bit, but I think he's at the mode of where he's starting to get that confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that point."

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is also in his second year with the Falcons after signing a three-year contract ahead of the 2024 season, said Penix has done a good job of undertaking a leadership role so far.

“I think he's been doing well owning that he's the guy and that he's be the guy,” Mooney said. “He's doing a good job showing up every day. He's more quiet and can play around a little bit but he's really just a chill guy."

Penix had a recent conversation with former quarterback Matt Ryan, a 2024 Falcons Ring of Honor inductee.

“I spoke to Matt Ryan and had a good conversation with him learning how to be a pro each and every day and how his process went,” Penix said. “I feel like he definitely gave me some good things. Obviously he knows this is my second year coming into it this is my first year starting. He talked to me about his times during that time and how he got to where he ended up.”

