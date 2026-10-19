Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson arrested in Tennessee for domestic assault, flashes full wattage grin for mugshot

Cordarrelle Patterson, a 35-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was taken into custody in Tennessee on allegations of domestic assault.

Cordarrelle Patterson, a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was arrested in Tennessee on an allegation of domestic assault and later released on $1,000 bond.

The Sevierville Police Department apprehended Patterson on the morning of Saturday, October 17, as per the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. He flashed a full wattage grin for the mugshot.

Cordarrelle Patterson released on bond after arrest

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Following his arrest on the domestic assault charge, Patterson was released later that evening after posting a $1,000 bond, according to the official documentation. Additional information regarding the incident has not been disclosed at this time.

A look at Cordarrelle Patterson's career

Patterson started his football career at Hutchinson Community College, subsequently transferring to the University of Tennessee, where he achieved first-team All-SEC recognition as a versatile player and announced his eligibility for the 2013 NFL draft, according to The Spun.

Following his selection as the 29th pick in the opening round by the Minnesota Vikings, Patterson competed throughout his 12-year NFL tenure with the Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

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The athlete recently competed throughout the 2024 season representing the Steelers organization, which subsequently terminated his contract during the preceding summer in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

“Breaking news,” Patterson stated on X at the time. “Pittsburg Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off.”

Patterson concluded the season having accumulated 11 returns totaling 240 yards, achieving his career-low average of 21.8 yards per return, according to Sports Illustrated. His maximum return distance measured 33 yards.

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Pittsburgh substituted Patterson with running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell, who collectively led the organization with 26 returns generating 633 yards. Following the season's conclusion, Gainwell received the Team MVP designation.

Beyond establishing an NFL record by achieving nine career kickoff return touchdowns, Patterson earned recognition as a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team and secured a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots following their victory over the Rams in 2019.