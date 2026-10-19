Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson arrested in Tennessee for domestic assault, flashes full wattage grin for mugshot
Cordarrelle Patterson was taken into custody in Tennessee on an allegation of domestic assault and released later that day after posting $1,000 bond.
Cordarrelle Patterson, a 35-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was taken into custody in Tennessee on allegations of domestic assault.
The Sevierville Police Department apprehended Patterson on the morning of Saturday, October 17, as per the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. He flashed a full wattage grin for the mugshot.
Cordarrelle Patterson released on bond after arrest
Following his arrest on the domestic assault charge, Patterson was released later that evening after posting a $1,000 bond, according to the official documentation. Additional information regarding the incident has not been disclosed at this time.
A look at Cordarrelle Patterson's career
Patterson started his football career at Hutchinson Community College, subsequently transferring to the University of Tennessee, where he achieved first-team All-SEC recognition as a versatile player and announced his eligibility for the 2013 NFL draft, according to The Spun.
Following his selection as the 29th pick in the opening round by the Minnesota Vikings, Patterson competed throughout his 12-year NFL tenure with the Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Cordarrelle Patterson competed in 2024 season
The athlete recently competed throughout the 2024 season representing the Steelers organization, which subsequently terminated his contract during the preceding summer in preparation for the 2025 campaign.
“Breaking news,” Patterson stated on X at the time. “Pittsburg Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off.”
Patterson concluded the season having accumulated 11 returns totaling 240 yards, achieving his career-low average of 21.8 yards per return, according to Sports Illustrated. His maximum return distance measured 33 yards.
Pittsburgh substituted Patterson with running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell, who collectively led the organization with 26 returns generating 633 yards. Following the season's conclusion, Gainwell received the Team MVP designation.
Beyond establishing an NFL record by achieving nine career kickoff return touchdowns, Patterson earned recognition as a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team and secured a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots following their victory over the Rams in 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More