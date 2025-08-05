The spectator accused of throwing a sex toy onto the floor of a WNBA game last week in College Park, Ga., faces multiple criminal charges. Fan who threw sex toy faces multiple charges

College Park police arrested Delbert Carver, 23, on Saturday, and he was released from Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga., a day later on bond, according to multiple media reports on Monday.

Carver is reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass. The case is considered "pending" with a court date yet to be established.

In the Atlanta Dream's 77-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on July 29, a sex toy was tossed onto the court during game action. Play wasn't impacted before the object was removed.

The WNBA said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

A similar incident occurred in another Valkyries road game on Friday, a 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky. No arrests were made in relation to that occurrence, and Chicago police told ESPN on Monday, "We don't see a call of service for that incident."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.