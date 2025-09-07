Hugo Cuypers netted his 16th goal of the season and the Chicago Fire hung on for a 3-2 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night in Bridgeview, Ill. Fire build 3-goal lead, fend off Revolution's late rally

Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel scored in the first 10 minutes for the Fire , who passed the idle New York Red Bulls for the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with six weeks left in the regular season.

New England clawed back with two late goals, including Carles Gil's fifth penalty-kick goal of the year during second-half stoppage time.

Tomas Chancalay nearly tied it on a diving header in the sixth minute of stoppage, but Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady parried it away. Brady finished with three saves.

Peyton Miller scored and Matt Turner made four saves in his fifth game back for the Revolution , who missed a golden opportunity to gain ground in the playoff chase.

Less than 90 seconds into the match, Brian Gutierrez sent a ball over the top and Bamba stayed onside before making a perfect break for it. Turner ran up to play the ball on the bounce but ended up making an awkward jump over it instead, leaving Bamba to easily collect it and deposit his fifth goal of the year.

The Fire doubled their lead following a failed New England clearance. Jack Elliott headed the ball to Andre Franco, a midfielder on loan from Porto making his first start for Chicago. Franco used multiple deft dribbles to gain control and tapped it back to Zinckernagel, whose long shot skipped past Turner's dive.

It was Zinckernagel's 12th goal of the year.

The Revolution put multiple chances on net in the final minutes of the first half but came up empty.

Cuypers had his goal in the 68th minute, a few minutes after he missed just wide on a partial bicycle kick. Chicago went on a fastbreak and Franco slipped a pass on the right side to Cuypers, who one-timed it into the far corner.

Miller, a 17-year-old defender, got New England on the board in the 78th minute when he took a pass out wide and sent in a bullet for his second career goal.

Chicago's Omar Gonzalez committed the yellow-card foul on William Sands in the penalty box to prompt Gil's penalty kick.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.