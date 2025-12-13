Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with stalking, home invasion MICHIGAN-COACH/:Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with stalking, home invasion Dec 12 - Fired University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, who is a suspect in an alleged assault, was charged on Friday with three crimes, including stalking and home invasion.

Moore was fired by the university on Wednesday over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. That same day Moore was placed in police custody as a suspect in an alleged assault.

Moore, 39, appeared in Washtenaw County's 14A District Court in Ann Arbor, Michigan, via a video feed from jail on Friday.

The charges against Moore are felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking-domestic relationship, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Magistrate Odetalla M. Odetalla ordered a $25,000 cash surety bond, and that Moore wear a GPS tether and continue all mental health treatment as a condition of his bond. He also told Moore to avoid contact with the named victim.

A prosecutor told the court that Moore, who is married with three young daughters, went into the home of a woman with whom he'd had a relationship, grabbed knives out of a kitchen drawer and made threats.

"I'm going to kill myself, I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands," Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski told the court, quoting what she believes Moore said to the woman, while adding that he was a danger to the public.

When the University of Michigan announced its decision to fire Moore, the school said an internal investigation found “credible evidence” that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which is a “clear violation” of policy.

Moore became the first Black head coach of the Wolverines in January 2024 after spending six years on the team's offensive staff. Moore served as team's tight ends coach during his first three seasons before moving over to coach the offensive line the next three.

He led Michigan to a 9-3 record in the 2025 regular season. The Wolverines are scheduled to play the University of Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 in Orlando, Florida, where Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan's interim head coach.

