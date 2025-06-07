Five Padres pitchers blank Brewers, 2-0

Manny Machado homered and five pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the visiting San Diego Padres opened a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-0 win on Friday. HT Image

Randy Vasquez, Wandy Peralta , Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon held the Brewers scoreless through eight innings before Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Martin Maldonado had two hits for San Diego, which has won four of its last six games.

Milwaukee lost for just the second time in its last 11 games. The Brewers were shutout for the seventh time this season while going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position with 10 runners left on base.

San Diego pushed a run across against Chad Patrick in the third inning. Tyler Wade hit a leadoff single, moved to third on Maldonado's single and scored on Luis Arraez's one-out single.

Patrick gave up one run on four hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Machado began the eighth inning against Grant Anderson by connecting on an 0-2 sweeper for his ninth home run and second in as many games. The 388-foot shot was Machado's 351st homer of his career.

Vasquez worked in and out of trouble over 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Brewers had runners on the corners with one out in the second inning, but Vasquez escaped unscathed when Caleb Durbin grounded into a double play.

Vasquez was replaced by Peralta with two runners on and two outs in the fourth inning. Peralta struck out Christian Yelich to escape the jam.

Milwaukee put runners on the corners again with two outs in the seventh inning before Morejon fanned William Contreras on three pitches.

Aaron Ashby struck out the side in the eighth inning for the Brewers, who began a 10-game homestand.

San Diego recorded its 11th shutout and improved to 16-16 on the road. The Padres' last five games have been decided by a total of six runs.

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned after missing one game with left shoulder soreness and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Field Level Media

