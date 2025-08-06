Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former Heat security guard charged in $2 million theft, sale of jerseys

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 08:14 am IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-HEAT-HEIST/

A former law enforcement official, who later worked in security for the Miami Heat and the NBA, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday, charged with crimes related to the stealing and selling of game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia.

Former Heat security guard charged in $2 million theft, sale of jerseys
Former Heat security guard charged in $2 million theft, sale of jerseys

The Southern District of Florida and the Miami FBI charged Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, with transporting and transferring stolen merchandise in interstate commerce.

The two agencies announced the charges formally on Tuesday. They had executed a search warrant at Perez' Miami residence on April 3 and came away with approximately 300 game-worn jerseys and other items that the Heat confirmed had been stolen.

Perez is a 25-year retired veteran of the Miami Police Department. He worked for the Heat from 2016-21 and for NBA security from 2022-25.

The charging documents state that Perez sold more than 100 items to online brokers at a price of $2 million. The items were then shipped across state lines.

One noteworthy items is a Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during the NBA Finals. Perez is alleged to have sold the jersey for $100,000. That jersey later sold for $3.7 million at a Sotheby's auction.

Perez had unique access to the Kaseya Center, where the thefts took place. He was one of a handful of employees that could access the secured equipment room where the items were stored on game days and nights.

The Heat had plans to display the items in a team museum.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Former Heat security guard charged in $2 million theft, sale of jerseys
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On