A former law enforcement official, who later worked in security for the Miami Heat and the NBA, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday, charged with crimes related to the stealing and selling of game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia. Former Heat security guard charged in $2 million theft, sale of jerseys

The Southern District of Florida and the Miami FBI charged Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, with transporting and transferring stolen merchandise in interstate commerce.

The two agencies announced the charges formally on Tuesday. They had executed a search warrant at Perez' Miami residence on April 3 and came away with approximately 300 game-worn jerseys and other items that the Heat confirmed had been stolen.

Perez is a 25-year retired veteran of the Miami Police Department. He worked for the Heat from 2016-21 and for NBA security from 2022-25.

The charging documents state that Perez sold more than 100 items to online brokers at a price of $2 million. The items were then shipped across state lines.

One noteworthy items is a Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during the NBA Finals. Perez is alleged to have sold the jersey for $100,000. That jersey later sold for $3.7 million at a Sotheby's auction.

Perez had unique access to the Kaseya Center, where the thefts took place. He was one of a handful of employees that could access the secured equipment room where the items were stored on game days and nights.

The Heat had plans to display the items in a team museum.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.