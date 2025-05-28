Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela announces retirement

Los Angeles FC legend Carlos Vela, who set the MLS single-season record with 34 goals in 2019, announced his retirement on Tuesday. HT Image

Vela was the MLS MVP in 2019 and helped Los Angeles FC to the 2022 MLS Cup title. He is the franchise's all-time leader in goals , assists and matches .

"Throughout my career, I've experienced very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional ," Vela wrote on Instagram.

"There are not enough words to express the gratitude that I have for my family, all the clubs that gave me the opportunity, and the fans for their support and affection. It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with all of you."

Vela was a four-time All-Star, three-time MLS Best XI and a two-time Supporters' Shield winner for LAFC, notching the best regular-season record in 2019 and 2022.

"Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career," Vela said in a news release. "This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in L.A."

Vela was the first player signed by LAFC prior to its 2018 expansion season. On Tuesday, the team named Vela a club ambassador while saluting him career.

"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. "Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today.

"While his time on the pitch for LAFC has come to a close, we are thrilled to announce that Carlos will continue to be a part of the Black & Gold as an official ambassador for the club. In this new role, he will help us grow the LAFC brand, strengthen our connection with supporters, and continue to inspire the next generation of players."

Vela's final appearance for LAFC came on Oct. 27, 2024 when he played four minutes as a reserve late in a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-1 victory in the first round of MLS playoffs.

Vela, 36, flirted with continuing to play this season but the two sides didn't come to financial terms.

Vela also starred for the Mexican national team and played in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups. He scored 19 goals in 72 matches for Mexico, including one in the 2018 World Cup.

Vela's career also included international stops with Arsenal of the English Premier League and Real Sociedad of La Liga in Mexico.

