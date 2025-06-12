Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins booted from Puerto Rico league

Reuters |
Jun 12, 2025 02:55 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-COUSINS

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was suspended by a Puerto Rico basketball league and had his contract rescinded after igniting a brawl earlier this week.

HT Image
HT Image

The Baloncesto Superior Nacional League also fined Cousins $4,250, and he could be subject to another fine of $5,570, according to the league.

The incident occurred Monday when Cousins was playing on the road for the Guaynabo Mets.

"As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field. Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise," the Mets said in a news release.

The situation began with Cousins exchanging words with a fan before he grabbed his crotch while walking toward the courtside seats. Cousins then grabbed the fan's arm as things quickly escalated.

Teammates attempted to pull Cousins away and other fans began to hurl insults at Cousins. After being ejected, Cousins was doused by liquids as he left the floor. Security tackled him at one point to hold him back from trying to get into the stands.

Cousins, 34, was averaging 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while playing in the top pro basketball league in Puerto Rico for the second time. He also played in the league in 2023.

Cousins hasn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season. He was a four-time All-Star in 11 seasons but his career was derailed by two major injuries.

In January 2018, he sustained an Achilles tendon injury with the New Orleans Pelicans. After returning to play 30 games for the Golden State Warriors the next season, he tore the ACL in his left knee in August 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and missed the entire season.

Cousins played for seven NBA teams with the best part of his career being his 6 1/2 seasons with the Sacramento Kings from 2010-17. He finished third in Rookie of the Year balloting in 2011 after being the fifth overall pick out of Kentucky.

Overall, Cousins averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds in 654 games .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins booted from Puerto Rico league
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On