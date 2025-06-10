Former Oakmont caddie-turned-dentist soaking in U.S. Open experience

Matt Vogt, the 34-year-old dentist from Indianapolis who last week qualified to play in the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club where he caddied as a kid, said Tuesday he's just "trying to soak it all in." HT Image

Vogt, ranked 1,173 in the World Amateur Rankings, shot 8-under par last week at the U.S. Open's Final Qualifying tournament in Walla Walla, Wash., to make the field at the club 30 minutes away from Pittsburgh, where he grew up as a kid.

Vogt caddied five seasons at Oakmont and competed in his first U.S. Amateur there in 2021.

"I'm still trying to like soak it all in, but also not get too sentimental about it because it's incredible. I mean, where we're sitting right now is not far from where I just sat in the caddie yard waiting for people on the range," Vogt told reporters Monday. "Even as I just talk about it now, I get sentimental on it. This place means so much to me."

Further, Vogt's father died from colon cancer about two months ago.

"I have a 15-month-old daughter now, and everyone knows about my dad's recent passing, so even the last few months, I feel like I've gone from in a way from a boy to a man and like matured as a person and as a dad," he said.

Vogt played golf collegiately at Butler University but said he never "had any aspirations" of playing professionally.

"Honestly, maybe I didn't dream big enough or maybe, I don't know, I just never quite had it. I played around a lot of guys who you could tell had it and had a chance to make a shot at professional golf. It never really crossed my mind," Vogt said.

Making the cut would put Vogt on the golf course on Sunday Father's Day.

"It's a unique time in my life where, yes, my father passed, and I miss him dearly, but I have this beautiful 15-month-old daughter and a wife who supports me in pursuing this and doing these kinds of things. I thank God every day for them," he said. "I think this weekend is going to be full of gratitude and hopefully some good golf too."

