Francisco Lindor's go-ahead homer sparks 4-run 8th inning as Mets beat Cubs 6-2

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead homer to start a four-run eighth inning and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Sunday to avoid losing their second home series this season.

Lindor snapped a 2-2 tie against Porter Hodge by getting ahead in the count and lifting a full count sweeper over the right-center field fence. Lindor connected after hitting the same pitch for a double play in the ninth inning against Hodge in Saturday’s 6-5 loss.

Mark Vientos homered off Chicago starter Matthew Boyd to give the Mets the lead in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo padded the lead with a two-run homer off Gavin Hollowell.

The big inning gave the Mets a 15-4 home record and their eighth series win at Citi Field so far.

Luis Torrens had an RBI triple in the second and exited in the sixth after getting hit below the belt by a Kyle Tucker foul ball.

Former Mets’ first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong homered off Griffin Canning in the sixth and Nico Hoerner hit a tying double in the seventh as the Cubs lost for the fourth time in five games.

Ryne Stanek struck out Crow-Armstrong for the second out of a scoreless eighth to earn the win and set up the big bottom half. Into the seventh, Garrett kept the game tied by retiring Dansby Swanson and Justin Turner for the final two outs.

The Cubs went 0-for-7 off Canning’s changeup. … All five of Vientos’ homers are off lefties after he hit seven of his 27 off southpaws last season.

Cubs RHP Colin Rea opposes Miami RHP Cal Quantrill in the opener of a three-game series in Chicago on Monday.

Mets LHP David Peterson opposes RHP Paul Skenes in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Pittsburgh on Monday.

