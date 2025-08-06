Freddy Peralta became the first National League player to reach 13 wins on Tuesday when he pitched the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, extending their winning streak to five games. Freddy Peralta tallies 13th win in Brewers' defeat of Braves

The Brewers have won 11 of their last 12 road games and hold a 3-2 lead over the Braves in the season series.

The veteran right-hander battled through five innings and threw 108 pitches, matching his season high. Peralta allowed one run on four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. He improved his career record to 5-2 against the Braves.

Nick Mears followed with a scoreless inning, Aaron Ashby allowed one run in two innings, and Grant Anderson closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Atlanta starter Joey Wentz worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs, seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Brewers broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs with two outs in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Christian Yelich placed an infield single that drove in a run. Wentz followed with a wild pitch that scored Joey Ortiz, and Andrew Vaughn singled home two runs on the 12th pitch of the at-bat.

Atlanta's Eli White hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, his third in three games. White set a career high with his seventh home run of the season and tallied another RBI in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk.

Milwaukee scored a run in the sixth. Isaac Collins tripled on a ball that left fielder Jurickson Profar allowed to sail over his head. Brice Turang followed with an RBI single that knocked Wentz out of the game.

The Brewers scored twice in the seventh to stretch the lead to 7-1 on Collins' two-run single.

The Braves had scoring opportunities. They loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings and produced only one run. Atlanta was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 runners on base.

-Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.