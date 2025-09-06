NEW YORK — Kevin Gausman won for the first time in a month, Nathan Lukes hit a two-run single in a three-run first inning against rookie Cam Schlittler, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 7-1 on Friday night to reopen a four-game AL East lead over New York. Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 7-1 win over Yankees for 4-game lead in AL East

Two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge returned to right field for the first time since hurting his right elbow in late July and did not attempt to throw at full strength.

Toronto beat the Yankees for the eight time in 11 meetings this year and dropped New York to 17-23 against the AL East. Seeking its first division title since 2015, the Blue Jays trailed the Yankees by eight games in May but opened a 6 1/2-game lead in August.

Toronto chased Schlittler after 1 2/3 innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the fifth against Ryan Yarbrough, his 23rd this season and 16th in 46 games at Yankee Stadium. Guerrero had his second four-hit game this year as the Blue Jays clinched their fourth winning record in five years.

Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays ahead with a broken-bat RBI double down the left-field line and added a sacrifice fly in the second.

Gausman allowed four hits in eight innings, struck out five and walked one.

New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th homer in 59 games since returning from the injured list.

The Yankees' charter flight landed at 4:15 a.m. at Newark Liberty International Airport after they finished a three-game series at Houston on Thursday night.

Schlittler threw 40 pitches in a first inning that included 13 foul balls. Making his 10th big league start, he gave up four runs, five hits and two walks. Toronto fouled off 24 of Schlittler's 66 pitches and tipped two others.

The game drew 46,055 fans for the Yankees’ 19th sellout this season, their most since 23 in 2018.

Moved up a day in Toronto's rotation, RHP Chris Bassitt starts Saturday while RHP Luis Gil takes the mound for the Yankees. Max Scherzer, bothered by back tightness last weekend, was pushed back to Sunday.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.