Giants' 1st-rounder Abdul Carter benched again Monday

For the second time in three games, New York Giants rookie defensive end Abdul Carter began Monday night's tilt at New England on the bench.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter missed the first quarter of the 33-15 loss to the Patriots. By the time he was allowed on the field, the Giants were in a 17-0 hole.

He previously missed the opening series of New York's Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants didn't specify a reason for the decision, but reports said he was late to a meeting the same reason he was benched on Nov. 16. The first time, the team thought he overslept, but Carter said he was getting treatment that led to his tardiness.

"I just would say this: That was my decision to do that," interim coach Mike Kafka said after Monday's loss. "And, again, those are tough decisions to make, but that was my decision and, again, the kid, nothing with him. Everything that we did was my decision and obviously I'm sure he wasn't happy about it, which I understand, but I thought that was the best thing for the team and it was my decision to move forward with it and that's where we're at."

Carter, 22, didn't get into specifics about the situation after the game, but he did take responsibility.

"S - happens. I'm not going to get into details. S - happens," Carter said. " ... I let my team down. First two drives, I was out. They scored 17 points. I take responsibility for that. I have to do better."

Playing the final three quarters against the Patriots, Carter collected the first full sack of his NFL career. That brought his season tally to 1 1/2 sacks along with 31 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in 13 games .

It's nowhere near the production Carter enjoyed at Penn State, where he had 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss last season.

Monday's loss was the seventh in a row for the Giants , who have their long-awaited bye this week before playing their final four games.

Field Level Media

