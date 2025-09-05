New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed Thursday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will take play-calling duties off his hands this season. Giants’ Brian Daboll hands play-calling duties back to OC Mike Kafka

Kafka called plays during the preseason and Daboll confirmed that that will be the setup going forward. Kafka previously handled play-calling for the Giants' offense in 2022 and part of 2023.

"It's just about getting with the players, giving them the stuff that they like and then just going through evaluation," said Kafka, 38. "The preseason is obviously a bigger evaluation tool, but just getting back into the flow of it. We've been doing it throughout training camp and throughout the spring. Just making those reps has been good."

ESPN reported that Kafka had play-calling duties revoked due to "noticeable discontent" during the 2023 season, the Giants' second year with Daboll in charge. Daboll was in charge of calling plays in 2021, and New York sank to 3-14 with the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL .

Kafka takes over a unit with a new look and the potential to be much improved. Daniel Jones was the Giants' quarterback for Daboll's and Kafka's first three seasons, but Russell Wilson will start this season as QB1. Wide receiver Malik Nabers will try to build off a stellar rookie season, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. starts at running back after showing flashes as a rookie.

"Mike's done a great job this preseason. He's done a good job with the staff," Daboll said. "Got a lot of confidence in Mike and the offensive staff. Up to this point, relative to all the preseason games and the meetings we've had, I've been very pleased with the offensive staff."

The Giants open the season Sunday at the Washington Commanders.

