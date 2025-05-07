Menu Explore
Giants score 9 runs in the 11th inning to beat the Cubs 14-5

AP |
May 07, 2025 09:09 AM IST

CHICAGO — Patrick Bailey hit a tiebreaking single in San Francisco's nine-run 11th inning, and the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Bailey drove in Christian Koss with a liner to center against Ryan Pressly . Jung Hoo Lee had a run-scoring single and Matt Chapman singled home two more runs in San Francisco's highest-scoring inning of the season.

Lee also hit a two-run homer as San Francisco bounced back from an ugly 9-2 loss to Chicago on Monday night. Chapman, who committed two of the Giants’ four errors in the series opener, had three hits and scored twice.

The Cubs trailed 5-3 before rallying in the ninth, handing Justin Verlander another no-decision after he was in position for his first win with the Giants.

Justin Turner bounced a pinch-hit RBI single into right field against Ryan Walker. After Ian Happ struck out swinging for the second out, Kyle Tucker greeted Erik Miller with a hard grounder back up the middle, bringing home the tying run.

Verlander pitched five innings of three-run ball. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Giants in January.

The 42-year-old Verlander is winless in eight consecutive starts for the first time in his 20 major league seasons.

Miguel Amaya hit a two-run homer for NL Central-leading Chicago, which had won four of five. Dansby Swanson had two hits and scored twice while extending his hitting streak to eight games.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong robbed Mike Yastrzemski of extra bases with a leaping grab at the wall in the third. Crow-Armstrong also took a hit away from Lee with a sliding catch in the fifth.

The Cubs put runners on second and third with one out in the 10th, but Crow-Armstrong struck out swinging and Swanson lined to third.

The Giants improved to 21-5 against right-handed starting pitchers this season, the best such record in the majors.

Giants left-hander Robbie Ray and Cubs right-hander Ben Brown pitch Wednesday in the series finale.

MLB: /hub/mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

