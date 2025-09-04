DENVER — San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman is appealing a one-game suspension handed down Wednesday by Major League Baseball along with an undisclosed fine after he made contact with Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland in a game a night earlier. Giants third baseman Chapman appeals 1-game suspension handed down by MLB after incident in Colorado

Chapman, Freeland and Giants shortstop Willy Adames all were ejected following the first-inning fracas during San Francisco's 7-4 win at Coors Field.

Freeland, Adames and Rafael Devers also were fined for their involvement in what became a benches-clearing incident that started after Devers hit a towering two-run homer in the first inning and admired it before beginning his slow trot.

“Look, we didn’t feel like we started it. It is what it is, deal with it going forward. We’ll see what happens in the appeal. The other ones were fines," Giants manager Bob Melvin said. "You knew something was going to happen. We were hoping there weren’t suspensions. Ended up being one, and it’s on appeal, so see where that goes.”

Devers crushed a sweeper over the right field wall and then Freeland took exception with Devers’ celebration, prompting both players to shout at each other.

“He watched it for a while, longer than than Kyle liked. Kyle took offense to it, felt disrespected. I back him 100% on that," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said Wednesday. "He didn’t like it. Had to say a few words to him, went after him a little bit, benches cleared. Sometimes that stuff happens in baseball. ... In today’s game, a lot of people think let the kids play. But that kind of goes out the window when you have a competitor who takes offense to something happening, especially in his own ballpark. I back him. Hopefully it’s over with, but it’s a moment in time that I’m glad it’s done.”

Several players charged toward the infield, and MLB said Chapman was disciplined for “pushing” Freeland. Adames also was in the middle of the scrum.

Chapman's suspension had been set to be served Wednesday night as the series resumes, but will wait until the appeal process is complete.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.