Golf-Third round of US Open underway at soggy Oakmont

By Frank Pingue HT Image

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, - The third round of the U.S. Open got underway at a soggy Oakmont Country Club on Saturday with the early starters trying to close in on halfway leader Sam Burns on a treacherous course that was saturated by overnight rain.

Burns, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour seeking his first major title, is three under for the week and will head out in the day's final pairing at 3:35 p.m. ET with a one-shot lead over playing partner J.J. Spaun.

Viktor Hovland, who is two shots off the pace and the only other player under par, will be in the penultimate pairing with Australian Adam Scott, who is a further shot adrift in a share of fourth place with Ben Griffin.

Thriston Lawrence, who was looking at a three-foot par putt on his final hole Friday when lightning forced a stoppage in play with 13 players on the course, completed his second round early on Saturday and is four shots back with Victor Perez.

Lurking five shots off the pace in a four-way share of eighth place is LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, who counts two U.S. Open titles among his five majors. Koepka will head out at 2:51 p.m. ET with Kim Si-woo.

All players inside the cut line, which landed at seven over on the week, entered the weekend within 10 strokes of Burns.

Pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler, who was visibly frustrated while working on the range after a second-round 71 that left him seven shots off the lead, will set off at 1:02 p.m. ET alongside Cameron Young.

"Around this golf course I don't think by any means I'm out of the tournament," Scheffler said on Friday.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who made the cut on the number, went out early and bogeyed the opening hole.

