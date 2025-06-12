Golf-U.S. Open underway as Oakmont awaits tournament favourite Scheffler

By Frank Pingue HT Image

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, - The U.S. Open began under partly cloudy skies on Thursday at challenging Oakmont Country Club where Bryson DeChambeau hopes to make a fast start to his title defence while tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler was hours from teeing off.

Amateur Matt Vogt, a former Oakmont caddie and current full-time dentist who qualified for the U.S. Open last week, had the honour of hitting the tournament's opening tee shot from the par-four first hole.

Two-times U.S. Open winner DeChambeau, who went close at the year's first two majors, will set out at Oakmont in the company of British Open champion Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jose Luis Ballester at 7:29 a.m. ET .

World number one Scheffler, who counts the PGA Championship among his three wins in his last four starts, will head out in the company of two-times major winner Collin Morikawa and world number 14 Viktor Hovland at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Oakmont, a quintessential U.S. Open venue where punishing ankle-high rough frames narrow fairways that lead to slick greens, is expected to be a brutal test of skill, mental toughness and resilience this week.

Rory McIlroy, who has struggled off the tee since completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors with his Masters win in April, is scheduled to start from the 10th tee at 7:40 a.m. ET in the company of Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Notable players going out in the afternoon when temperatures at Oakmont are expected to reach 87 degrees Fahrenheit are Dustin Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

