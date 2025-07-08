Brayan Rocchio lined a go-ahead, two-run double into the left-field corner with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, and a quartet of relievers protected the lead as the Cleveland Guardians snapped a 10-game losing skid with a 7-5 victory over the red-hot Houston Astros on Monday. Guardians snap 10-game skid in win at Astros

After producing sacrifice bunts in his first two plate appearances, Rocchio snapped a 4-all tie by drilling an 0-2 slider from Astros reliever Steven Okert over the outstretched glove of Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes. Angel Martinez and Bo Naylor, who greeted Okert with a four-pitch walk, scored and provided the Guardians a 6-4 advantage.

The Astros, who rallied from a four-run deficit by scoring four runs on two homers in the bottom of the fifth, sliced the Guardians' two-run margin in half when Victor Caratini socked a solo homer to right field with two outs in the sixth off Guardians reliever Matt Festa .

Festa limited the damage to a lone run. Right-handers Paul Sewald and Hunter Gaddis followed by working a perfect inning of relief each before Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase retired the Astros in order in the ninth for his 19th save.

The Astros entered the series with the best home record in the American League and with 10 wins in their last 11 games at Daikin Park. Their four-run rally in the fifth appeared to set the stage for more homefield magic before Cleveland snapped its longest skid in 13 years.

The Guardians grabbed a 4-0 lead off Astros starter Colton Gordon when Steven Kwan recorded an RBI single off a line drive that grazed Gordon in the head. Will Wilson scored on the play, and Gordon remained in the game despite the scare. Two batters later, Jose Ramirez scorched a 1-1 sweeper from Gordon on a line to left, his 15th homer plating Kwan and Naylor.

Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee cruised into the fifth having faced just one batter over the minimum. The wheels quickly came off, with Taylor Trammell following consecutive singles from Caratini and Cooper Hummel with a three-run shot to left, his first homer of the season.

Three batters later, Paredes chased Bibee and knotted the score with his 19th homer.

Field Level Media

