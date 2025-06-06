Haliburton's last-second shot lifts Pacers over Thunder in NBA Finals

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton sank the game-winning basket in the final second to give the Pacers a stunning 111-110 fightback victory over Oklahoma City in Thursday's opening game of the NBA Finals. HT Image

Haliburton, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds, gave the Pacers their only lead of the game on a dramatic 21-foot jump shot with 0.3 of a second remaining to deliver a shocker after Indiana had trailed by 15 points with 9:42 remaining.

"We got the stop and coach trusts us in those moments to not call a timeout, trusts me in those moments, guys trust me and just trying to make a play," Haliburton said of the last shot.

"Basketball is fun, man, winning is fun," he added in an on-court interview. "That's a great win for us."

With a game-closing 14-2 run, the Pacers seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with game two on Sunday at Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points while reserve Obi Toppin added 17, Myles Turner had 15 and Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each added 14.

"It was a total team effort, we had so many guys chip in. Obi was huge off the bench, Myles in the fourth, Andrew Nembhard in the fourth so many guys stepped up and just really proud of this group," Haliburton said.

The finish evoked memories of the first game in the Eastern Conference finals, when a Haliburton shot at the buzzer bounced high and went in to force over-time as the Pacers stunned New York on the way to a series victory.

The Pacers seek the first NBA crown in their 58-year history while the Thunder, who took a title in 1979 as Seattle, have not won a crown since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Indiana overcame 24 turnovers and a 38-point performance by Oklahoma City's NBA Most Valuable Player and top season scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A 12-2 run pulled Indiana within 98-94 with 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, with Turner and Toppin each making two three-pointers in the spurt.

The Thunder, with the NBA's best regular-season record, clung to the lead as Gilgeous-Alexander made a driving layup and added two free throws for a 106-98 edge with 3:24 remaining.

Aaron Nesmith and Nembhard sank back-to-back three-pointers to lift Indiana within 108-105 with 1:59 remaining and after a layup by Gilgeous-Alexander, Nembhard made two free throws and Siakam scored off a rebound to lift the Pacers within 110-109.

Nesmith rebounded a Gilgeous-Alexander miss to set up Haliburton's game-winning shot.

"We just had to figure out how to win in so many different ways all year," Haliburton said. "There's so many weird different ways... we're a resilient group... We keep believing and we stay together."

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the first quarter and the Thunder forced nine turnovers on the way to a 29-20 lead.

Oklahoma City surged to a 57-45 half-time lead with 19 points from "SGA" while the Thunder, playoff leaders at forcing turnovers, got 18 from Indiana in the first half.

The Pacers pulled within 85-76 entering the fourth quarter but a Jalen Williams slam dunk produced the Thunder's biggest lead at 94-79 with 9:42 remaining, setting up the intense finish.

Oklahoma City lost its only prior NBA Finals appearance in 2012 to Miami while the Pacers dropped their only prior NBA Finals trip in 2000 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

