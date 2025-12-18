Hawks take scoring surge into matchup with Hornet BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-ATL/PREVIEW Struggles like those experienced by the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets mean that progress will have to come in modest terms for now.

Case in point: One of the teams will be on a two-game winning streak following their matchup Thursday at Charlotte.

Both teams share 2-4 records across their last six outings, with the Hawks winning back-to-back games twice since Nov. 20, while the Hornets have won two consecutive games just once all season .

The Hornets are coming off a 119-111 overtime victory at Cleveland on Sunday.

"It's a huge growth moment for us," Hornets coach Charles Lee said. "I loved the competitive response that we had."

The Hawks earned a 120-117 home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Dyson Daniels scored a season-high 27 points with 10 rebounds for Atlanta.

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball has missed the past three games, Collin Sexton has missed the past four and Pat Connaughton has been out for the past 10.

The Hawks have had an uptick in scoring after failing to reach the 100-point mark in back-to-back games to start the month. In the four games since, they have scored at least 115 points, with at least 120 points in three of those.

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu has contributed to the increased offense, making five 3-point shots against Philadelphia.

"He has to continue to know that he can stretch the floor," Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said of the team's 6-foot-10 center. "To take those shots is a big part of that."

Snyder said player rotations are bound to vary based on circumstances. Yet he looks at defense as crucial to achieving success, particularly with an emphasis on more physicality.

"I thought we got some big stops," Snyder said of the matchup with the 76ers.

Daniels had five offensive rebounds from his guard position in Sunday's victory.

"He's long and I think he's tough," Snyder said. "That's the competitor that he is."

The Hawks have been without star gard Trae Young since the start of November.

Atlanta beat the Hornets 113-110 at home on Nov. 23 with Jalen Johnson scoring 28 points, while Daniels had 22 in his second-highest scoring game of the season.

Even with 12 points against the 76ers, for his second-lowest total of the season, Johnson is averaging a team-best 22.8 per game. He also leads the Hawks in rebounding and assists .

Two of the Hornets' last three victories have come in overtime games. They held the Cavaliers without a point in the extra period Sunday.

"Just the competitive spirit out of the group," Hornets swingman Brandon Miller said. "We stayed together at the end of the game. We had a long overtime, so we just knew we had to buy in together and trust the process."

Maybe the defensive message is finally getting through.

"We're taking pride in guarding the ball, keeping the ball in front," Charlotte guard Sion James said. "If we do get beat, which hasn't happened a ton, but when it does, we've had each other's backs."

Rookie Kon Knueppel has led the Hornets in scoring in four of the last six games, with 29 against the Cavaliers and 33 in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. He had 28 points against the Hawks last month, hitting a season-high seven 3-point shots.

