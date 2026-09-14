How much does Carrie Underwood make for Sunday Night Football? Her payout as she returns to the NFL stage
For this season's production, Carrie Underwood performed with her band at an intimate venue, delivering an energetic set.
Carrie Underwood is returning as the voice of Sunday Night Football for another NFL season. The country star has opened the NBC broadcast for 14 consecutive years and will bring a stronger rock influence to this season's version of the iconic theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”
How much does Carrie Underwood earn?
With Underwood returning for another season, fans have once again questioned how much NBC pays her for performing the Sunday Night Football theme.
Last year, a social media post circulated shortly after her performance claiming that Underwood earns $1 million per week during the NFL regular season, totaling $18 million for the season.
However, the 43-year-old has personally dismissed those reports. During a 2023 interview with Howard Stern, she said the widely circulated claims about earning $18 million annually for the role were not true.
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"No, it's pretty pro-bono," Underwood said. "I wish, that'd be great. That would be awesome."
Underwood's comments suggest that her work on the Sunday Night Football theme is not a major source of income and that she participates largely for the opportunity and prestige associated with the role.
Neither NBC nor Underwood's representatives have publicly disclosed an exact figure for her compensation.
Carrie's rock star dream returns
The revamped opening, inspired by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” will premiere when Sunday Night Football returns on Sept. 13 on NBC and Peacock.
“This year’s show open welcomes Sunday Night Football into my ongoing rock star fever dream,” Underwood said in a statement.
“I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock & roll. It’s one of my most favorite opens yet,” she added.
A rock-inspired new opening
For this season's production, Underwood performed with her band at an intimate venue, delivering an energetic set as the crowd joined in with the performance.
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Tripp Dixon, the creative director behind 14 years of Sunday Night Football show openings, said the latest version took “inspiration from Carrie’s deep, well-documented love of rock music – a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock & roll.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More