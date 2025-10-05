WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tyler Hughes threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Luke Banbury made a fourth-down stop on a late goal line stand as William & Mary rallied for a 38-34 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Hughes good for 3 TDs, defense makes stand, and William & Mary rallies past NC A&T 38-34

The Tribe scored the last 17 points while the defense, which gave up 405 yards, came up big on the last three possessions by the Aggies .

Hughes scored on a 66-yard run and directed a 78-yard drive that ended with a Keegan Shackford 49-yard field goal, set up by a Jaden Borning fumble recovery in between.

After Rasha Raymond's 2-yard run with 11:15 to play capped a 78-yard drive to close the scoring, the Aggies marched 72 yards to the William & Mary 9. Wesley Graves rushed three times, putting the ball on the 3. On fourth down, blitzing linebacker Boring quickly forced Kevin White out of the pocket before Banbury ran him out of bounds.

The empty drive chewed up almost 8 1/2 minutes then William & Mary, was able to run out the last 2:49 — although Aaron Harris intercepted a Hughes pass on a third-and-1 from the 25, only to have the takeaway erased by an offside penalty.

Raymond rushed for 124 yards for William & Mary, which had 382 yards of total offense.

White was 20 of 28 for 225 yards and Graves ran for 93 yards for the Aggies.

