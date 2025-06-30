Ice-cold Freese to the rescue as US down Costa Rica in Gold Cup

Goalkeeper Matt Freese was the hero as the United States defeated Costa Rica 4-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday. HT Image

Freese made three saves in the shoot-out after the game finished 2-2 at the end of regulation to send US manager Mauricio Pochettino's side into a semi-final meeting against Guatemala.

Harvard-educated New York City FC keeper Freese saved spot-kicks from Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo and Andy Rojas to leave 20-year-old US substitute Damion Downs to sweep in the winning penalty at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"Penalties are my thing," Freese said afterwards. "On the plane ride over here to Minnesota I was studying the penalties so I was ready for it if we needed it.

"It was a full team effort it really shows the energy and the mentality of this group to come back from 1-0...then you know, everyone steps up for PKs and does a great job."

The USA will now face a Guatemala side who stunned Canada in Sunday's other quarter-final, winning 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The game had gone to penalties after an entertaining period of regulation that saw the United States recover from an early goal to take the lead before Costa Rica hit back in the second half.

Pochettino's side got off to the worst possible start when Costa Rica took the lead from the penalty spot after just 12 minutes.

Poor positioning down the US left flank allowed Costa Rica to attack, and a clumsy challenge from Max Arfsten bundled over Kenneth Vargas in the box.

Guatemalan referee Walter Lopez pointed to the spot immediately and Francisco Calvo duly drilled the spot-kick past Freese.

The US thought they had been handed a lifeline in the 35th minute when Juan Pablo Vargas caught Malik Tillman on the back of the ankle with a sliding tackle.

The incident was reviewed by VAR and Lopez again pointed to the spot.

Tillman, who had never previously taken a penalty in his professional career, stepped up to face Costa Rican legend Keylor Navas, and promptly smashed his spot-kick against the foot of the post.

The US did not have long to wait for their leveller, however, which came with a large slice of luck in the 43rd minute.

Arfsten found space down the left and picked out Diego Luna in the penalty area, and the midfielder's shot took a wicked deflection off Alexis Gamboa on its way into that net.

The US started the second half the same way they finished the first, and this time it was Arfsten's turn to score.

Tillman burst free on the edge of the area and laid off into the path of the over-lapping Arfsten, who steered in a low finish into the bottom corner.

The US almost made it 3-1 moments later only for Chris Richards' powerful header to be clawed away by the 38-year-old Navas.

The US would rue that miss after Costa Rica leveled in the 71st minute.

Carlos Mora showed great trickery to bamboozle Luca de la Torre and Arfsten down the right before cutting inside and shooting.

Freese saved but Mora passed to Alonso Martinez on the rebound who fired in the equaliser for 2-2.

Martinez almost gave Costa Rica a dramatic winner in the 85th minute but his curling shot cannoned off the post with Freese beaten, setting up the penalty drama.

