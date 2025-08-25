Since winning the World Series in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have not won a playoff series. Injury-plagued Braves try to turn around season in opener vs. Marlins

Worse yet, this year's Braves are on pace to miss the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Braves on Monday are set to start a 10-game road trip three at the Miami Marlins, four at the Philadelphia Phillies and three at the Chicago Cubs.

So, what has happened to the Braves this season?

In a word, it's been injuries. Power-hitting third baseman Austin Riley is out for the year, and 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale has been gone for two months. In addition, starting pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach likely are out for the season.

Right-hander Spencer Strider, who will start against Miami on Monday, largely has avoided the injury bug this year, making every start since May 20. That ability to post is a relief for Strider since he made just two starts in 2024 before getting sidelined by elbow surgery.

While it's great for the Braves that Strider is back, he is just 5-11 with a 5.24 ERA this season.

That's a long way away from his All-Star 2023 season, when he went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA, leading the majors in wins and strikeouts .

Strider, who turns 27 in October, is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings over four appearances , in his career against Miami.

Besides Strider, another Braves player to watch is center fielder Michael Harris II. In 93 first-half games, he hit just .210 with a .551 OPS. In his first 34 second-half games, Harris hit .360 with a 1.049 OPS.

Harris said he has made some adjustments, which have helped him improve.

"I took the risk," Harris said, "and it's paying off."

Miami, meanwhile, will start right-hander Edward Cabrera .

Cabrera, who is 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 innings over five career starts against the Braves, was off to a great start this season. He had an ERA under 2.90 for three straight months .

However, he has taken a step back in August .

Offensively for the Marlins, a player to watch is rookie third baseman Javier Sanoja, who is playing way bigger than his listed size of 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

After just one homer entering this month, Sanoja has been big in August with four dingers and an .876 OPS in 20 games.

Sanoja, in addition to his hitting, brings a positive energy into Miami's clubhouse.

"I'm always trying to lift everyone up," Sanoja said.

The Marlins and Braves are coming off similar series, both at home against teams in playoff position. Atlanta lost its first two games against the Mets before winning on Sunday. Miami lost its first two games against the Blue Jays before winning on Sunday.

Miami, which has lost six straight series, is relying on a lineup full of rookies, and that includes Jakob Marsee in center field.

Marsee on Sunday lined a three-run triple and later doubled to start another rally.

"I'm just trying to keep things simple," said Marsee, who has 23 RBIs in his first 23 major league games. "I trust my work, trust my preparation and trust God."

