Quinn Priester threw seven quality innings and Isaac Collins hit a three-run home run to propel the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Isaac Collins' 3-run homer eases Brewers past Braves

Priester won his fifth consecutive start, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out four and walking two. The Brewers mustered just three hits, but Collins' 376-foot homer to right field was enough to help the club post its seventh win in eight tries. In the ninth, closer Trevor Megill needed just seven pitches to retire the Braves in order, picking up his 25th save.

Erick Fedde surrendered three runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out none. Jurickson Profar homered and walked twice, but the Braves fell to 5-11 after the All-Star break.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Profar clubbed Priester's first pitch of the game for his fourth home run of the season.

Fedde hit William Contreras on a 3-2 pitch to begin the top of the fourth, before Andrew Vaughn singled and Christian Yelich grounded into a force out. Collins then connected on his seventh homer of the year to give the Brewers a 3-1 edge.

After walking Contreras and retiring Vaughn in the sixth, Fedde was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Priester retired the final seven Braves batters he faced, before he was relieved by Abner Uribe in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch-hitter Marcell Ozuna walked to open the frame and Matt Olson laced a one-out single, but Uribe got Drake Baldwin to line out and Sean Murphy to fly out to the warning track to escape the jam.

