‘It’s a murder': Fans give verdict on the Liberty vs Suns clash as New York extends perfect start

The Liberty vs. Sun game became one of the most talked-about subjects on social media, as New York thrashed Connecticut by a score of 100-52.

The fans shared their thoughts on the Liberty vs Sun game through hilarious memes that had only one news to convey, Liberty ‘murdered’ the Sun.

Here are a few of the memes that the fans shared on Liberty vs Sun.

“This Liberty vs Sun game boring I can’t report on it. I hate blowouts!” a fan wrote.

“New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun score at halftime: 60-28,” a fan wrote in his X post, accompanied by a meme that read, “It’s a murder.”

Another fan wrote The Liberty vs The Sun and shared a meme.

A fan wrote with crying emojis: “New York Liberty putting belt to a** against the Connecticut Sun.”

Another fan was in a state of disbelief: “Wait…is that the correct Liberty vs Sun score?”

The New York domination of the Liberty vs Sun clash

The New York Liberty tied a WNBA record with 19 3-pointers and set a franchise record for margin of victory with a dominating 100-52 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

The Liberty improved to 7-0, which tied the franchise record for best start that was set in 1997 during the WNBA's debut season.

Led by Sabrina Ionescu's 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, 10 Liberty players converted threes. Ionescu finished with a game-high 18 points while Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones each had 13 points for New York. None of the Liberty's top four scorers played more than 23 minutes.

Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon paced the Sun with 10 points apiece.