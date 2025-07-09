Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski recovered from a leadoff home run by Shohei Ohtani to toss six dominant innings and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Jacob Misiorowski (12 Ks), Brewers outshine Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Misiorowski , making his fifth start since being called up from Triple-A Nashville in mid-June, allowed four hits and struck out a career-high 12 with one walk in a 91-pitch outing including 21 at 100 mph or more to outduel veteran Clayton Kershaw.

Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each followed with a scoreless inning. Trevor Megill finished with a perfect ninth for his 21st save in 24 opportunities.

Kershaw allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one.

Ohtani opened the game with his National League-leading 31st homer, crushing an 0-2 pitch 431 feet to center his ninth leadoff homer of the season. Misiorowski recovered by striking out the next five hitters.

The Dodgers threatened in the third when Miguel Rojas doubled to open and advanced on a flyout, but Misiorowski fanned Freddie Freeman to end the inning.

Held to one hit through three innings, the Brewers broke through for two runs in the fourth for a 2-1 lead. William Contreras and Jackson Chourio opened with consecutive singles. Andrew Vaughn's one-out single scored Contreras, and Isaac Collins followed with an RBI single through the left side.

Misiorowski escaped a jam in the sixth with the aid of a baserunning mistake. Ohtani walked to open, Mookie Betts singled and both runners advanced on a groundout. Andy Pages bounced to third, but Ohtani was thrown out at home. Michael Conforto then grounded to first to end the inning.

Sal Frelick opened the eighth inning with his seventh homer off Kirby Yates to put Milwaukee up 3-1.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.