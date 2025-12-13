Jaguars continue playoff push, Jets' plan jumbled by injuries FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-NYJ/PREVIEW It's hard not to feel like everything is coming up Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars jumped into sole possession of first place with their fourth straight win last week, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 36-19 to take over the top spot in the AFC South.

They are home again Sunday and host the New York Jets , who turn to a rookie quarterback in his starting debut in what has become an underwhelming debut season for coach Aaron Glenn.

Making his third straight start after Justin Fields was benched, Tyrod Taylor sustained a groin injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins and was unable to return. With Fields inactive, that left just rookie quarterback Brady Cook to finish the game.

While the Jaguars deleted Trevor Lawrence from the final injury report Friday, Glenn had only one quarterback healthy during practice this week. With Taylor and Fields both ruled out, Cook is set for his starting debut.

"This week he's had a chance to get all the reps with the 1's, get a a chance to communicate with the offensive line, with the receivers, with the tight ends, with the coaching staff on exactly how we want to go about playing this game," Glenn said. "I have all the confidence in the world in him. That's something I've stated from the very beginning. He'll be a good player in this league, and he'll have his opportunity again this week."

Jacksonville is starting to feel as good about its quarterback situation as it has all season. Lawrence had a bit of a midseason lull that coincided with Jacksonville losing three out of four games to fall to 5-4, but he's been on a tear the last few weeks.

Lawrence threw 11 interceptions in the team's first 11 games. Since then? Interception free.

During the past two games, Lawrence has 473 passing yards and four touchdowns in wins over Tennessee and Indianapolis.

"I think he's just starting to feel more and more comfortable within the system and with the guys that he's playing with," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said of Lawrence.

Lawrence faces a Jets defense still looking for its first interception of the season.

Jacksonville's defense has rediscovered its turnover-forcing ways. After leading the league in forced turnovers early this season, the Jaguars forced five turnovers between their sixth and 11th games this season.

In the last two weeks, the defense has five takeaways.

Thrown into his first NFL action last week, Cook struggled as the Jets limped to a 34-10 loss. He completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"A lot of learning experiences for sure on Sunday. Some good stuff, some stuff I need to clean up," Cook said. " ... Every rep I get this week is so valuable. I'm going to take advantage of them."

Down their top two quarterbacks, running back Breece Hall was on the injury report with a knee injury until Friday when he completed the full workout, Without him, the Jets might've needed to create magic to score points. Hall has eight of the team's 22 offensive touchdowns in 2025 . Hall is expected to be available for the game but could be less than 100 percent healthy.

The Jets' lone touchdown vs. Miami was a 78-yard punt return by Isaiah Williams, his second of the season, tying him for the league lead.

With a kickoff return touchdown as well from Kene Nwangwu, New York is tied for the league lead with three return touchdowns in 2025.

"The special teams unit can score in both the return games at any point. It has definitely provided a spark," Coen said of the Jets. "One of the best special teams units in the National Football league right now."

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington and left tackle Walker Little are listed as questionable. They're likely to play after practicing Friday.

The Jets added quarterback Adrian Martinez to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Cook on Sunday and ruled out tight end Mason Taylor , and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.