Jaguars overwhelm Jets from start to finish in 48-20 rout, reach 10 wins Jaguars overwhelm Jets from start to finish in 48-20 rout, reach 10 wins JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence accounted for six touchdowns, including a career-high five passing, and the Jacksonville Jaguars overwhelmed the New York Jets from start to finish in a 48-20 drubbing Sunday.

Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 330 yards and didn’t have a turnover for the third consecutive game. His passer rating of 136.7 was the best of his five-year NFL career.

He also ran for 51 yards and a score, a 15-yard scramble in the first quarter that helped set the tone. Lawrence rolled left, juked Will McDonald in the backfield and then scampered down the sideline.

Jacksonville scored touchdowns on its first three possessions for the first time since 1998 and topped 40 points through three quarters for the first time since 2005. It was a drama-free day for the home team, which reached double-digit victories for just the second time in the last 18 seasons.

The Jets allowed their most points since a 54-13 loss to New England in 2021. Like that one, not much went right in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars scored on the opening possession, and then the Jets lost 6 yards on a fourth-and-1 play that gave Jacksonville a short field. So the Jets trailed 14-0 before picking up a first down.

It was the worst possible scenario for Brady Cook, who the team said was the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start for the Jets since Bill Demory in 1973. Cook managed a souvenir, but not much else in the loss.

He connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 9-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Mitchell retrieved the ball and gave it to Cook on the sideline. It was one of the few highlights for the Jets.

Cook completed 22 of 33 passes for 176 yards, with three interceptions. Breece Hall found little room against the NFL’s top rushing defense, finishing with 23 yards on 12 carries.

Mitchell finished with seven receptions for 69 yards.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was on the receiving end of three of Lawrence’s TD passes. His last came went 45 yards on a screen pass and ended with him performing a flip into the end zone.

Jets defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was ejected in the third quarter for making contact with an official during an extra point. Saunders, who spent the first two months of the season with Jacksonville before getting released in mid-November, got into a verbal exchange with several Jaguars offensive linemen after the play and then started shoving everyone around him, including an official.

Jets: S Tony Adams , S Isaiah Oliver and DL Eric Watts were ruled out.

Jaguars: RB Bhayshul Tuten and DE Danny Striggow left the game. Striggow was ruled out. ... Lawrence injured his right index finger in the first half and got it examined and taped on the sideline. Clearly, it wasn’t an issue.

Jets: play at New Orleans next Sunday.

Jaguars: play at Denver next Sunday.

