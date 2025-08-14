Jakob Marsee hit two home runs and tied the franchise record with seven RBIs, and Eury Perez remained unbeaten in interleague play as the visiting Miami Marlins routed the Cleveland Guardians 13-4 on Wednesday night. Jakob Marsee's record day powers Marlins to rout of Guardians

Marsee, who made his major league debut August 1 against the New York Yankees, had a three-run shot off Gavin Williams in the first inning and a two-run blast against Kolby Allard in the fifth. He tacked on a two-run double in the sixth.

The 24-year-old outfielder went 4 for 5 and also stole his sixth base, raising his average to .436. Marsee is the seventh Marlins player to drive in seven runs in a game, the first since Adam Duvall on April 13, 2021, at the Atlanta Braves.

Perez worked five innings, giving up four runs on three hits without a walk. The right-hander struck out eight and is 7-0 with a 1.47 ERA in 10 career interleague starts.

Xavier Edwards had a leadoff home run, Agustin Ramirez drove in a pair and Graham Pauley collected four hits, including a two-run homer for Miami, which won for the third time in its last 10 games. National League All-Star Kyle Stowers scored three times.

The Guardians, who are 10-3 since July 29, received a three-run homer from Gabriel Arias and a leadoff shot by Steven Kwan. Allard, Matt Festa and Carlos Hernandez were rocked for nine runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Edwards and Kwan accounted for the seventh time in Marlins history that both teams led off with homers.

Williams allowed four runs on five hits in three innings, striking out four with a walk. The right-hander came within two outs of a no-hitter in his last start at the New York Mets before Juan Soto homered.

Backup catcher Austin Hedges pitched a scoreless ninth for Cleveland. He has a 3.52 ERA in seven career appearances on the mound, the first four coming with the World Series champion Texas Rangers in 2023.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.