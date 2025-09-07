Jalen Carter spitting row: Eagles star faces possible suspension over Dak Prescott incident

The Philadelphia Eagles may have to line up without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter in Week 2 as the NFL continues to review his ejection for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident, which took place merely six seconds into the season opener, sparked widespread debate and could have major financial consequences for the 2023 first-round pick, according to CBS. Jalen Carter faces possible suspension after spitting on Dak Prescott.(Instagram/breadmanjalen)

Jalen Carter ejection row

Carter was thrown out of Thursday night’s game after spitting directly on Prescott, a moment that quickly circulated across social media and was condemned by analysts and fans alike. While the Eagles went on to secure a divisional win, Carter’s absence raised immediate questions about his discipline and availability for upcoming games, according to a The Sporting News report.

Speaking after the game, Carter expressed remorse. He was quoted as saying that he made a mistake and that he feels bad for his teammates and the fans. “Not being able to finish the game really messed me up, but I promise it will not happen again,” the player expressed.

What will suspension mean for his contract?

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones said that a one-game suspension would trigger a clause in Carter’s rookie contract that voids all remaining guarantees. It would erase protections on his 2025 and 2026 base salaries as well as roster bonuses for this year and next.

Carter, who had signed a four-year, $21.8 million rookie deal in 2023, could see around $6.3 million in guarantees vanish if the league issues a suspension. While he would still be eligible to earn the money back on a non-guaranteed basis, the Eagles would have far more flexibility if disciplinary issues arose again, the CBS report stated.

Also read: Jalen Carter spitting row in NFL: Referee Shawn Smith explains why Philadelphia Eagles star was ejected

Additionally, Carter would lose a game check worth $57,222 and face a separate fine from the league.

Eagles likely to stand by Carter

Despite the controversy, insiders believe that the Eagles are unlikely to part ways with Carter, who was named a second-team All-Pro in 2024 and is considered one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL. His production has been central to Philadelphia’s defensive identity, the CBS report stated.

NFL insiders, per the report, also noted that while the language of his contract is strict, teams rarely claw back money from top-tier players if they remain productive.

The league has typically levied fines for acts of spitting, but its newfound emphasis on sportsmanship may yet influence how this violation is punished. "Respect for Opponents" was one of the topics covered in a training video shown to all 32 NFL teams this past summer, which makes Carter's contemporary act all the more a blunder.

Mitigating factors are immediate ejection and subsequent remorse, whereas aggravating factors are previous fines received and the fact that it happened in front of one of the largest TV audiences this season.

In Week 2, the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. The availability of Carter may well be decided upon in the next couple of days.

FAQs

Does Jalen Carter get suspended?

The NFL has not yet announced a suspension. A one-game ban remains possible.

What was Jalen Carter’s punishment?

So far, Carter has been fined and ejected. Further punishment is under review.

Did Carter get suspended?

As of now, no. The NFL is still weighing its decision.