Jaxson Dart's mother gets emotional after NY Giants massive win over Eagles, ‘When you have a child that…’

The New York Giants defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 34–17 on Thursday night, pulling off a huge upset. The highlight of the game was rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was making only his third NFL start. In a surprising victory, the Giants defeated the Eagles 34–17 with rookie QB Jaxson Dart excelling in his third start.(AP)

Dart added 58 yards and a running touchdown on the ground in addition to completing 17 of 25 throws for 195 yards and a touchdown. His composed and effective play helped New York overcome a sluggish start to the season and beat one of the best teams in the league.

Jaxson Dart's mom react to son's victory

During the postgame program after the game, Amazon Prime host Charissa Thompson invited Dart's mother, Kara, to relay the moment. “I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you this: Your son is so well-mannered,” Thompson remarked. Kara Dart became emotional when asked how much the victory meant to her. “Well, I'm going to get emotional,” she stated.

“I think when you have a child that works as hard as he does and dreams as big as he dreams, that’s what you want for him. It’s really special,” she said.

As she spoke, the MetLife Stadium audience erupted in excitement, chanting “Momma Dart.”

Jaxson Dart's father hails son's leadership

Brandon, Dart’s father, said he was confident in his son’s leadership as he was given the microphone to the cries of “Poppa Dart.”

“Jaxson knew [that the Giants] were going to have a good chance tonight. He has unbelievable faith in his coaches and his teammates. He said, ‘We’re going to be good.’”

Russell Wilson led the Giants to a 0–3 start, therefore Jaxson Dart was selected as the starting quarterback for their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has led New York to two victories in three games since taking charge, including this thrilling triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 4-2.

Dart responded, “Yeah, I mean, it absolutely is [a statement] because you have to have a lot of respect for that team,” when pressed if Thursday's victory made a statement.

“They just came off winning the Super Bowl. Top team in the league,” she added.