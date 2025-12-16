Jayden Daniels is being shut down by the Commanders for the last three games Jayden Daniels is being shut down by the Commanders for the last three games Jayden Daniels will be shut down for the rest of the Washington Commanders' season, starting with Saturday's game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re going to sit him for the final three games,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said Monday during a video conference with reporters, calling the decision “part medical and part team.”

“As of today,” Quinn added, “he still wasn’t all the way cleared to play.”

The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Daniels appeared in only seven games this season, missing time because of a sprained left knee, a hurt right hamstring and, most recently, a dislocated left elbow that he aggravated when he returned to action against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 7.

Daniels sat out Sunday's 29-21 victory at the New York Giants, which ended Washington's eight-game losing streak.

Last season, Daniels appeared in all 20 games the Commanders played, including a 12-5 regular season and a run to the NFC title game before losing to the Eagles. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Now his second season in the NFL is already done.

“We believe this decision allows him to take advantage of the next few weeks. He wants to practice and he will practice,” Quinn said. “We all know the best way to grow is during the games … but there’s plenty of ways for him to learn.”

As a rookie, Daniels was superb, completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and running for 891 yards with six TDs.

This season, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU owns a completion rate of 60.6 with 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating slid from 100.1 to 88.1. He ran for 278 yards with two scores.

