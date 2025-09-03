George Springer belted his franchise-best 23rd leadoff homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the fourth, lifting the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 12-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Jays ride George Springer's power surge to win over Reds

Toronto's Bo Bichette launched a three-run shot, Daulton Varsho also went deep and Alejandro Kirk ripped a bases-clearing double. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI single among his three hits and scored on a passed ball for the Blue Jays .

Louis Varland allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Blue Jays. Seranthony Dominguez bridged the gap to Jeff Hoffman, who retired the side in the ninth to secure his 30th save of the season.

Cincinnati's Austin Hays belted a three-run homer into the second deck in left field in the second inning and added an RBI double in the fourth.

TJ Friedl launched a solo homer, Matt McLean had an RBI double and scored on an error, and Elly De La Cruz and Gavin Lux each had an RBI single.

That wasn't enough for the Reds , however, as they lost for the ninth time in 12 games.

Scott Barlow was greeted rudely in his first career start after Cincinnati scratched Nick Lodolo hours before the game due to illness. Barlow, who was making his 433rd major league appearance, allowed four runs on two hits with three walks in one inning.

Springer set the tone early by depositing a 1-1 sweeper from Barlow over the wall in left-center field.

Toronto quickly loaded the bases before Kirk's double off the wall in center field gave his team a 4-0 advantage.

De La Cruz put Cincinnati on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Guerrero countered in the second with an run-scoring single to right field before Bichette sent a first-pitch changeup over the wall in center field. The homer was his 18th of the season and second in as many games.

The Reds responded with five runs in the second inning against Jose Berrios, highlighted by Hays' mammoth homer.

Springer's fourth-inning home run gave Toronto a 10-6 lead and boosted his team-leading homer total to 26 on the season.

Hays and Lux each drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth to halve the deficit. Varsho and Friedl went deep before Guerrero scored on a passed ball in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.