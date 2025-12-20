Jets' Justin Fields says he's not ready to return, but is open to playing again this season Jets' Justin Fields says he's not ready to return, but is open to playing again this season FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields says he's dealing with “a nick or a bruise” in his injured knee, but still hopes to return before the end of the season.

Fields, speaking to reporters for the first time since his injury in practice two weeks ago, said Friday he recently had an MRI on his ailing knee and “they found something, so now we're at this point.” He said his injury is “more of a week-to-week thing.”

Fields, in his first season with the Jets, was benched last month in favor of Tyrod Taylor after he struggled mightily as the starter. He was serving as Taylor's backup when he injured the knee at practice on Dec. 3.

Fields has been inactive the last two games, a stretch during which Taylor was also injured and undrafted rookie Brady Cook filled in last Sunday as the starter at Jacksonville. Cook is set to make his second NFL start Sunday at New Orleans — with either Taylor or Fields as the backup.

Both were limited at practice Thursday, and Fields was again limited Friday, while Taylor was a full participant and told reporters he's feels good and ready to play. Fields, meanwhile, expressed doubts he'll suit up against the Saints.

“If I'm needed,” Fields said before adding: “Yeah, I don't think I'll be ready on Sunday.”

But when asked if he'd like to play again before the end of the season, Fields said simply: “Of course.”

Those quarterbacks' top target, Garrett Wilson, has been shut down for the season with a knee injury, coach Aaron Glenn said.

Fields was asked if that's also a consideration for him with just two games left.

“It's almost, you think of it,” Fields said. “I don't know to what degree Garrett's knee was, so I can't really compare it to mine. But I'm going to try to get it feeling better.”

The Jets also signed Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick of Detroit in 2023 who has familiarity with current New York offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, to the practice squad this week.

Fields' future with the Jets is uncertain after he signed a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed, in the offseason. He's due $20 million next year, with $10 million guaranteed. If New York cuts Fields, it would have to absorb $22 million in dead salary cap charges.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen until after the season," Fields said. "We’ll just see and take it day by day.”

Fields went 2-7 as the Jets' starter with seven touchdowns and only one interception for 1,259 yards — but had four games during which he threw for under 55 yards, including a season-low 27 in a loss to Buffalo in Week 2. New York's offense struggled to move the ball consistently with Fields under center and he was benched at halftime of the Jets' 13-6 loss to Carolina on Oct. 19.

He started and played the next three games — including New York's first two wins of the season — before Glenn decided to turn things over to Taylor.

“It was definitely not what we planned it out to be,” Fields said of his season. “But, you know, it's life. Nothing works out how you want it to, but everything happens for a reason. I'll just keep getting better as a quarterback, just evolving my game and changing my game and just continue to improve.”

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor was ruled out for the game against the Saints with a neck injury, but Glenn said the Jets are hoping he returns next week. The second-round pick leads the team with 44 receptions and is second with 369 yards receiving.

Safety Tony Adams , linebacker Kiko Mauigoa and defensive lineman Eric Watts were all previously ruled out.

