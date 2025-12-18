Jets' undrafted rookie Brady Cook will start again at quarterback against the Saints Jets' undrafted rookie Brady Cook will start again at quarterback against the Saints FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brady Cook is getting another chance to lead the New York Jets' offense.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Wednesday that Cook will start at quarterback for the second game in a row and face the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

“I want to continue to evaluate him and see exactly how he's going to operate on a consistent basis,” Glenn said of the undrafted rookie.

Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields sat out last week against Jacksonville, giving Cook his first regular-season start. Cook had an uneven performance in the 48-20 loss, during which he was 22 of 33 for 176 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

“There’s good things, there’s things to clean up and there’s a lot of work to do this week,” Cook said. “No. 1, for me, ball security. I don’t want turning the ball over to be a habit for me. That’s not something that’s been a part of my game in the past and that’s something I want to clean up this week.”

Glenn said the team will see how Taylor and Fields progress from their injuries this week to determine who will back up Cook in New Orleans. The Jets didn't practice Wednesday, but both Taylor and Fields were estimated by the team as limited participants on the injury report.

“I want to make sure that we get the person that's going to be the most healthiest and be able to operate as the 2,” Glenn said.

Last week, Adrian Martinez was elevated from the practice squad to be the Jets' No. 2 quarterback. But New York released Martinez on Tuesday, a sign that Taylor and Fields could be close to returning.

The Jets said last week that Cook was the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start for them since Bill Demory in 1973.

“I approach it as another opportunity,” Cook said. “That’s what this is — it’s opportunity for me to lead this team once again and try to go get a win on the road and it’s really as simple as that.”

Cook saw his first regular-season action two weeks ago when Taylor left late in the first quarter against Miami with an injured groin. Taylor was making his third consecutive start in place of the benched Fields, who was unable to serve as the backup against the Dolphins because of a knee ailment.

Cook went 14 of 30 for 163 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in the 34-10 loss at Miami. The 24-year-old former Missouri star was then tabbed for his first regular-season start when both Taylor and Fields were ruled out last week.

“Him coming into the game, the first game when Tyrod got hurt and we were down 21 , man, that wasn't a good situation to be in,” Glenn said. "And then come back to another game and being down 21 , I want to see him in a situation where our defense and offense and special teams complement each other and see exactly how he's going to operate there.

“And I think he deserves an opportunity to do it.”

Glenn brushed aside a question as to whether Cook will remain the quarterback to finish out the season if he remains healthy.

“We're not worried about that right now,” the coach said. “The only thing I'll worry about is New Orleans right now.”

The Jets signed tight end Jeremy Ruckert to a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, keeping the 2022 third-round pick in the mix through the 2027 season.

Ruckert, a New York native who grew up rooting for the Jets, primarily has been used as a blocking tight end but has a career-high 20 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown this season.

“It's the ultimate blessing,” Ruckert said. “I live a dream every day. I get to put on this uniform, run out of the locker room of a team that I used to sit in the stands and watch. I never take it lightly."

He has 55 career catches in 55 games, including 27 starts.

“I think I'm one of the coaches that's hard on Ruck as anybody,” Glenn said. “And the reason why is, man, there's so much meat on the bone for him improving. And he's improved so much from starting in training camp up until now.”

Tight end Mason Taylor , safety Tony Adams , linebacker Kiko Mauigoa and defensive lineman Eric Watts were already ruled out for the game, Glenn said.

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains on injured reserve with a knee injury that has sidelined him for five games. It's unclear if Wilson will return this season.

“That's something that between me, Garrett and the doctor will talk about,” Glenn said. “And I'll have an answer for you for that pretty soon.”

