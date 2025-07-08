The Heat, Clippers and Jazz completed a deal on Monday that sent John Collins to Los Angeles, Norman Powell to Miami and veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to Utah. John Collins, Kevin Love, Norman Powell dealt in 3-team swap

The Jazz also received the Clippers' second-round draft pick in 2027.

Collins, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Jazz after six with the Atlanta Hawks, who selected the forward with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He was limited to 40 games in the 2024-25 season, largely due to a sprained left ankle. He averaged 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds. Over 472 career games , the forward has averages of 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over 29.1 minutes per game.

Powell, 32, began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2015 and won the NBA title with the team in 2019. After a brief stop with the Portland Trail Blazers , the guard was traded to the Clippers and was a key contributor last season, finishing second on the team in scoring with a career-high 21.8 points per game. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 60 games and shot 41.8 percent from 3-point range.

He has career averages of 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 24.2 minutes over 617 games .

Love, 36, is a 17-year NBA veteran and a five-time All-Star over his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat. Injuries and personal issues limited him to 23 games and 5.3 points per game in 2024-25.

The forward has played in 952 games and averages a career double- double of 16.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. A career 36.9 percent shooter from long distance, he won the NBA title with Cleveland in 2016.

Anderson, 31, was traded to the Heat in February as part of a five-team deal and appeared in 25 games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The forward was a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and has played in 714 games for five teams, averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

